Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Petersburg, Alaska, seen from a skiff leaving Kupreanof Island. Officials there have started a task force to seek solutions to a housing shortage. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Homeless advocates worry as outdoor deaths increase in Anchorage. Community leaders in Southeast say the lack of affordable housing is contributing to a labor shortage. And a 17-year-old stops in Unalaska during his quest to become youngest person to fly solo around the world.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Brian Venua in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleMissed an Alaska At-Large newsletter? Read them all here.
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display