Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Homeless advocates worry as outdoor deaths increase in Anchorage. Community leaders in Southeast say the lack of affordable housing is contributing to a labor shortage. And a 17-year-old stops in Unalaska during his quest to become youngest person to fly solo around the world.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Brian Venua in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.