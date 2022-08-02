Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Sen. Dan Sullivan told reporters that he supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. (Screenshot from Associated Press video.)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Ukrainian refugees find a new home in a former state ferry. And the death of the Alaska Zoo’s lone wolf signals the end of her pack’s reign.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Stephen Lezak in Anchorage

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Claire Stremple in Juneau

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.