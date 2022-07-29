Talk of Alaska: Strengthening Indigenous food systems while highlighting local cuisine

Salmon hang to dry on a rack at Lake Clark National Park in 2018. Lake Clark is part of the Bristol Bay region. (National Park Service)

Food connected to one’s culture does more than nourish the body, it also provides emotional and spiritual support. For Indigenous chefs, reviving traditional harvest and preparation techniques is a mission to both create healthier bodies and healthier, more vibrant connections to family and community. We’ll discuss new ways to use culinary traditions for more sustainable growing and harvesting for the kitchen with Sean Sherman and Rob Kinneen from North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NĀTIFS).

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rob Kinneen, chef & outreach director, NATIFS

Sean Sherman, chef & founder, NATIFS & The Sioux Chef

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m.