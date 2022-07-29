Alaska’s first monkeypox case recorded in Anchorage

This electron microscope image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions (left) and spherical immature virions (right) obtained from a sample of human skin associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith/CDC)

Alaska has recorded its first case of monkeypox.

State and city health officials announced the infection in a statement on Friday.

Anchorage Health Department officials say the person who tested positive is an Anchorage resident and is isolating at home. Officials say the person did not require hospitalization, and was a close contact of a person who recently traveled out of state.

Monkeypox has been circulating globally and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency last weekend.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted generally through skin-to-skin contact, contact with monkeypox sores, or through contaminated bedding or clothing. It produces fever, muscle aches and chills and can lead to a rash resembling pus-filled blisters.

“The best thing folks can do if they’re experiencing monkeypox symptoms or come across a new, unexplained rash is to stay home and contact their health provider right away,” Anchorage medical officer Dr. Brian Pitz said in a statement.

There is currently a vaccine for monkeypox, but there’s a limited supply. It’s prioritized for people who are in close contact with another positive case. Vaccines are not recommended for the general public, health officials say.

While anyone can contract or spread monkeypox, officials say most cases have occurred among gay and bisexual men.

“While the risk of monkeypox infection remains low for the general population, it is important for people who might be at increased risk for exposure to be aware of how to prevent transmission and what signs and symptoms to look for,” said state chief epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.

If you have symptoms or a known exposure to monkeypox, McLaughlin said it’s important to reach out to a health care provider immediately and isolate yourself from others. He’s also urging health care providers to test liberally, even in cases where they think monkeypox is unlikely.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control says roughly 4,900 positive monkeypox cases have been detected across 46 other states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

This is a developing story.