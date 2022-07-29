Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 29, 2022

The Anchorage Health Department on Nov. 8, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials announce Alaska’s first case of monkeypox. Ranchers near Delta Junction look for answers after one of their cows was found killed. And as countries around the world look for alternatives to Russian oil, could Alaska could be a source of liquefied natural gas?

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.