Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Jay Mojello is one of the many new teachers at the Kuspuk School District who are from the Philippines. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

School districts struggle to hire teachers ahead of the new school year. Also, a new contract for Alaska Airlines workers could make them the highest paid employees in their part of the industry. And for the first time, European green crabs have been found alive in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.