Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
School districts struggle to hire teachers ahead of the new school year. Also, a new contract for Alaska Airlines workers could make them the highest paid employees in their part of the industry. And for the first time, European green crabs have been found alive in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George and Laura Philion in Anchorage
Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Robyne in Fairbanks
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.