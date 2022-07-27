Line One: Mental Health Mosaics — Breaking the Silence

Anne Hillman, special to Alaska Public Media
Breaking the silence around mental health concerns can be hard. People feel judged and misunderstood. On this a special presentation of Mental Health Mosaics, a production of Out North, we hear from Martha Binkley as she discusses living with a serious mental illness and M.C. MoHagani Magnetek shares poetry about opening up about mental health. We also discuss self-injury with Anchorage artist Donalen Rojas Bowers, talk about starting conversations with people you know about mental health with therapist Parinita Shetty and discuss how to help someone who is in crisis with a group of librarians who support everyone.

HOST: Anne Hillman

Mental Health Mosaics is more than just a podcast. It also uses art and poetry to help people explore mental health issues. Check out our website, mentalhealthmosaics.org, where you can see art from around Alaska exploring mental health and download a free workbook with creative prompts, coloring sheets, and poetry to help you explore mental health on your own or with the people around you.

BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Anne Hillman is the engagement editor for a special elections-focused project at Alaska Public Media. She also runs Mental Health Mosaics, a project of Out North that uses art, podcasts, poetry, and creativity to explore mental health and foster deeper conversations around the topic. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.org.

