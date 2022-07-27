Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

In the Ester hills, outside of Fairbanks, strong winds on Monday, July 25, 2022, knocked over trees, some toppled onto homes and others onto powerlines, causing outages. (Bob Grove)

Hundreds of households in the Interior are still without power after Monday’s windstorm. Homeless families, including one with a newborn, move from an Anchorage campground to shelters. And the first signs of an invasive crab species appear in Southeast Alaska.

