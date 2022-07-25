Alaska US Sen. Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” the statement said.

Murkowski is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She has been campaigning for reelection this year, including attending the Golden Days parade in Fairbanks over the weekend.

Murkowski’s campaign spokesperson told the Anchorage Daily News that the campaign is reaching out to close contacts from the recent events.

Alaska Public Media contributed to this report.

