Alaska US Sen. Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski at a news conference at the 2022 Arctic Encounters Symposium in Anchorage in April. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” the statement said.

After experiencing flu like symptoms I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 25, 2022

Murkowski is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She has been campaigning for reelection this year, including attending the Golden Days parade in Fairbanks over the weekend.

Murkowski’s campaign spokesperson told the Anchorage Daily News that the campaign is reaching out to close contacts from the recent events.

Alaska Public Media contributed to this report.