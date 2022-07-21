State of Art: Learn to tell your story with Anchorage-born author Patrice Gopo

In her collection of essays called “All the Colors We Will See,” Patrice Gopo examines her experience of being raised by Jamaican immigrant parents and growing up Black in Alaska. Now she’s helping others tell their stories in a free writing workshop.

The class takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Anchorage Museum. Gopo will be leading a discussion and providing writing prompts to help attendees of any writing experience develop their skills.

“I think we all benefit when we have an abundance of stories that are out there in the world,” Gopo said.

The workshop caps off a series of events organized by the Anchorage Museum, the Anchorage Public Library and YWCA Alaska discussing “All the Colors We Will See.”

Gopo will also be promoting her new picture book “All the Places We Call Home” at Barnes & Noble on July 31 at 1 p.m.

On this week’s State of Art Gopo tells us about her writing, the workshop and shares tips on personal storytelling.

