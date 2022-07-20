Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Tents at Centennial Campground on June 27, 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The donor behind the biggest contributions to Senator Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign. A fifth bear is killed at an Anchorage campground the city opened to the homeless. And the Kenai River king salmon fishery closes early for the third year in a row.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Riley Board in Moose Pass

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.