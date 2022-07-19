Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Crews from outside are demobilizing from the Lime Complex, a group of 18 wildfires that have burned more than 865,000 acres in southwest Alaska. (Gannett Glacier’s Bryan Quimby/Alaska Incident Management Team)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Homeless residents at an Anchorage campground wonder about their future. Rain may be dampening Alaska’s fire season, but officials say it’s not over yet. And volunteers help get salmon to rural Alaskans facing low sockeye runs.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.