Summer camps are ubiquitous in Alaska. Though few offer the chance to get paid to learn new skills and build a resume. Anchorage’s Youth Employment in Parks (YEP) provides that opportunity for Anchorage high schoolers ages 16-19. YEP is a program of the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Anchorage Parks Foundation and Alaska Trails. Crews work on trails, learn to work in a team and about land management, remove invasive plants and plant trees, and have fun! This past June a crew was working on improving the trails around University Lake, a popular dog-friendly park. Host Paul Twardock spent some time with them and their supervisors learning about what they were doing and learning.