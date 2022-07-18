Rafter dies paddling Valdez-area river, troopers say

A webcam image of the Tsina River on July 8, 2022 (Water and Environmental Research Center/University of Alaska Fairbanks)

The body of a person who was rafting Saturday on the Tsina River near Valdez has been recovered.

Alaska State Troopers say the person was reported missing around 10:45 p.m. Saturday after his raft tipped and he was thrown into the water at a spot near milepost 32 of the Richardson Highway.

Troopers and Valdez Fire Department personnel searched the area and later found the body hung up on a rock in the river. The responders recovered it and sent it to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

A trooper dispatch says the agency won’t identify the victim until next-of-kin is notified.