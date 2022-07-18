Anchorage mayor Bronson vetoes ordinance that gives Assembly a process to remove him

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson at a June 1 2022 Assembly meeting (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson has vetoed an ordinance that gives the Anchorage Assembly a process for removing him or any mayor from office for a breach of public trust.

The ordinance, passed by the Assembly last week, lays out a dozen offenses that would constitute a breach of public trust, including perjury, asking a municipal employee to break the law, and falsifying records.

Ahead of its passing, Bronson, a staunch conservative, spoke out against the ordinance, calling it a partisan attack on him by the mostly progressive Assembly.

However, in a statement, Bronson said he vetoed the ordinance because he believes it’s unconstitutional. He described the definition of “breach of public trust” to be inconsistent. He also said the ordinance conflicts with laws surrounding the municipal attorney’s position.

Supporters of the ordinance describe it as a way to establish lines the mayor can’t cross, and say it’s similar to the process for removing an Assembly or School Board member.

The Assembly needs eight votes to override the mayor’s veto, as they’ve done numerous times in the past. The ordinance initially passed with nine votes.