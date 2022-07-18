Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 18, 2022

Sockeye in a creek in the Wood River watershed. July 28, 2021. (Stephanie Maltarich/KDLG)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

As COVID circulates widely, state epidemiologists say vaccines and boosters are preventing hospitalizations. Also, a record harvest for Bristol Bay’s sockeye salmon run. And a new sculpture in Fairbanks will honor the first climber to summit Denali.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Robyne in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.