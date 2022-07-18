Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 18, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Sockeye in a creek in the Wood River watershed. July 28, 2021. (Stephanie Maltarich/KDLG)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

As COVID circulates widely, state epidemiologists say vaccines and boosters are preventing hospitalizations. Also, a record harvest for Bristol Bay’s sockeye salmon run. And a new sculpture in Fairbanks will honor the first climber to summit Denali.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Robyne in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleAnchorage mayor Bronson vetoes ordinance that gives Assembly a process to remove him
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display