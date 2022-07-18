Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
As COVID circulates widely, state epidemiologists say vaccines and boosters are preventing hospitalizations. Also, a record harvest for Bristol Bay’s sockeye salmon run. And a new sculpture in Fairbanks will honor the first climber to summit Denali.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Robyne in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.