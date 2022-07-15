Line One: Hormone replacement therapy myths, facts, and the unknown

Hot flashes, night sweats, short-term memory loss, mental fogginess, anxiety, low libido and insomnia are just some of the signs of decreasing hormone levels and menopause. Since the landmark women’s hormone study of 2002, even some doctors are intimidated by the prescription hormones used to balance levels and resolve these symptoms. Let’s learn the facts about hormones in menopause the good, the bad, and the controversial.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Steve Goldring, licensed compounding pharmacist and virtual patient educator

• www.simplehormones.com: Dr. Steven Gorldring creates informational videos to explain some of the ways that hormones interact and how they can fluctuate throughout our lives. https://www.simplehormones.com

• What is bio-identical hormone replacement therapy? www.biotemedical.com

• Common myths about HRT: https://hwcoftexas.com/10-hormone-replacement-myths/

• Hormones are crucial to the functionality of our bodies, here is a description of the five most important ones: https://www.thewellforhealth.com/blog/5-important-hormones-and-how-they-help-you-function

• HRT has been found to reduce the risk of heart disease : https://news.usc.edu/trojan-family/benefits-hormone-replacement-therapy-women-estrogen-usc/

• North American Menopause Society position of hormone replacement: https://www.breastcancer.org/research-news/nams-updates-hrt-position-statement

