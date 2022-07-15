Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 15, 2022

Sockeye salmon. (Courtesy of Redoubt Reporter)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Telecommunications workers in Alaska could soon go on strike. Also, experts weigh in on whether strict regulations on commercial fishing could help Western Alaska subsistence users. And city leaders in Soldotna face pushback against a Pride month event.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Sabine Poux in Soldotna

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.