Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 15, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A tote full of sockeye salmon
Sockeye salmon. (Courtesy of Redoubt Reporter)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Telecommunications workers in Alaska could soon go on strike. Also, experts weigh in on whether strict regulations on commercial fishing could help Western Alaska subsistence users. And city leaders in Soldotna face pushback against a Pride month event.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Sabine Poux in Soldotna
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articlePalin leads US House candidates in quarterly fundraising
Next articleAT&T Alaska workers vote to authorize a strike
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display