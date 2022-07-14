Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Sara Palin gives a speech during a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kendrick Whiteman/Alaska Public Media)

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republicans prepare to “rank the red” in next month’s special election. Also, Denali Borough leaders assess the damage from the Clear Fire. And how a Soldotna beekeeper dealt with the loss of millions of bees bound for Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Soldotna

Emily Wu Pearson in Atlanta

and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.