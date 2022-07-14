Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Republicans prepare to “rank the red” in next month’s special election. Also, Denali Borough leaders assess the damage from the Clear Fire. And how a Soldotna beekeeper dealt with the loss of millions of bees bound for Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Soldotna
Emily Wu Pearson in Atlanta
and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.