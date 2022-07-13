Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A boat with two people in it
A fisherman driftnets for salmon in the Kuskokwim River near Napaskiak on June 12, 2018. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

After weeks of debate, the Anchorage Assembly approves a process to remove the mayor. Subsistence users ask for greater restrictions on commercial fishing along the Alaska Peninsula. And the Alaska National Guard and the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs honors the heroic rescue of a downed Navy air crew nearly 70 years ago.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Wesley Early and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Sean Milligan in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

