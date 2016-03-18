Pet Sounds
On this edition of Hometown Alaska, we're talking about pets. We'll have a pet behavior expert in the studio and we'll share advice and take your questions. What do you want to know about animal health and discipline?
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Dr. Mandy Seymour, pet behavior specialist
- Dr. Nena Stebbins, Alaska Veterinary Clinic
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
