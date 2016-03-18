Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Pet Sounds

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published March 18, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKDT
On this edition of Hometown Alaska, we're talking about pets. We'll have a pet behavior expert in the studio and we'll share advice and take your questions. What do you want to know about animal health and discipline?

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

