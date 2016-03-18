Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a quite variable, potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. In this disorder the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerve fibers which perturbs the transmission of information between your brain and the rest of your body. This program will discuss the symptoms, treatment and support services in Alaska for patients with multiple sclerosis.
GUESTS:
- Mo Hillstrand, DNP, ANP, Anchorage nurse practitioner with a general neurology practice dedicated to patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Headache, Epilepsy (including Vagal Nerve Stimulator/VNS programming), Parkinson's Disease (including Deep Brain Stimulator/ DBS programming), Peripheral Neuropathy - nerve pain in extremities and Dementia including Alzheimer's.
- Antonia Fiflis-Fowler, MSCS, LPT, Director of Programs & Education, Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center.
- Vickie Dodge-Pamplin, Executive Director, Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center
LINKS:
- Good short animated video from Khan Academy that provides an overview of the causes and epidemiology of multiple sclerosis
- Website for the Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center
- Website for the National MS Society
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke website on MS
