Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2016 Iditarod's top-5 finishers check into Nome

Alaska Public Media
Published March 15, 2016 at 3:48 PM AKDT
Pete Kaiser mushing into the White Mountain checkpoint. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/KSKA)
Pete Kaiser mushing into the White Mountain checkpoint. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/KSKA)

The Iditarod's top-5 finishers are rounded out, and more are on their way to Nome today.

Dallas Seavey won his third-straight Iditarod, checking into Nome at 2:20 this morning

, followed about 45 minutes later by his father, Mitch Seavey.

Aliy Zirkle and her team ran under the burled arch in third place, coming in at 9:42 a.m.

Wade Marrs and Peter Kaiser round out the top-5, coming in 4th and 5th place, respectively.

Marrs and Kaiser finished within 2 minutes of each other -- Marrs at 11:22 and Kaiser at 11:24 a.m.