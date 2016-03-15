2016 Iditarod's top-5 finishers check into Nome

The Iditarod's top-5 finishers are rounded out, and more are on their way to Nome today.

, followed about 45 minutes later by his father, Mitch Seavey. Aliy Zirkle and her team ran under the burled arch in third place, coming in at 9:42 a.m. Wade Marrs and Peter Kaiser round out the top-5, coming in 4th and 5th place, respectively. Marrs and Kaiser finished within 2 minutes of each other -- Marrs at 11:22 and Kaiser at 11:24 a.m.

Dallas Seavey won his third-straight Iditarod, checking into Nome at 2:20 this morning