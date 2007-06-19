Federal EEOC Chair talks about teenage workplace harassment

Every summer Anchorage sees an increase of teenage employees in local businesses. For many, it's their first job. And sometimes, according to Naomi Earp, the chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), it can also be their first encounter with workplace harassment. Earp was recently in Anchorage and addressed the harassment issues surrounding these youngest workers. KSKA's Len Anderson reports.Related Links:youth.eeoc.gov